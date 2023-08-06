MYLO: The Revolutionary Pool Security Camera

Technology has revolutionized home security, and now it has extended its reach to pool safety with AI-powered security home cameras. MYLO is a groundbreaking pool security camera that functions like a doorbell cam for your home. Unlike traditional pool cameras, MYLO is designed to be the first-ever pool security camera that can sit both above and under the water, providing round-the-clock surveillance and protection.

One of the key reasons for MYLO’s creation is the alarming rate of drowning incidents, especially among children. Drowning remains the leading cause of death for children globally, but not all homes can afford to hire a lifeguard for their pool. MYLO bridges this gap by allowing homeowners to remotely monitor their pool and keep an eye on their loved ones while they enjoy the water.

The innovative design of MYLO features two camera modules, one on the water’s surface and the other submerged underwater. This design ensures comprehensive coverage and monitoring of the pool, even when it is not in use. The video footage captured by the cameras is sent to MYLO’s smartphone app, which also emits an audio alarm if the AI detects a potential drowning incident.

MYLO’s AI capabilities truly make it a virtual lifeguard. While most pool monitors can only detect active drowning, MYLO’s AI can also recognize silent drowning, which occurs when a person slips silently under the water without showing active signs of struggle. This feature allows MYLO to send immediate alerts to your phone and security beacon inside your house, enabling you to take swift action and save lives.

Moreover, MYLO’s design offers game-changing features for virtual pool monitoring. The upper and lower cameras can sense and track people entering the pool, and in case the submerged camera fails to detect the opposite end of the pool, an alert is sent to indicate the need for pool water cleaning. MYLO is also equipped with an ‘eyelid’ feature that removes air bubbles, ensuring a clear view of the pool.

Installation of MYLO is straightforward, and it can be securely positioned at the corner or ledge of your pool. The camera has a wide visibility range of 10 yards (10 meters), making it suitable for long or oval-shaped pools. Each unit comes with a home beacon, allowing you to receive alerts up to 100 feet (30 meters) away from the main device.

MYLO has undergone extensive testing and simulations to ensure its reliability and continuous improvement. It requires a wired power connection and should be within range of a WiFi network to provide real-time feeds and alerts through the accompanying app. With MYLO, you can enhance the safety of your pool and protect your loved ones, all day and night.