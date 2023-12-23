Seeking a Trustworthy Financial Adviser: What to Look For

Summary: If you’re in need of a new financial adviser, it’s important to do your due diligence and find someone who will prioritize your financial best interests. Here are some key factors to consider when looking for a new adviser.

Finding the right financial adviser can be a daunting task, especially if you’ve been burned in the past. However, seeking advice from multiple advisers and conducting thorough research can help ensure that you make a sound decision.

One crucial consideration is whether the adviser is a fiduciary, someone who is legally obligated to act in your best interest. Opting for a fee-only Certified Financial Planner (CFP) is highly recommended, as they have extensive training and experience in providing unbiased recommendations.

While getting recommendations from friends may be off the table for you, turning to the internet can still provide valuable insights. However, it’s important to exercise caution and not choose an adviser solely based on online presence. It’s crucial to interview at least three advisers, comparing their investment approach, fees, and personality fit.

Additionally, performing a thorough background check on potential advisers is vital. You can easily check their registrations and search for any disciplinary actions on websites like FINRA. This will give you a better understanding of their work history and any red flags to watch out for.

Asset location strategy is another crucial aspect to discuss with a potential adviser. They should be knowledgeable about tax-appropriate investments and the most suitable types of accounts for these investments. Tax planning, such as Roth IRA conversions and qualified charitable distributions, should also be part of their expertise.

Lastly, make sure to discuss insurance planning and estate planning with a potential adviser. They should be able to provide guidance on life insurance to address potential estate tax concerns, as well as long-term insurance.

By considering these factors and conducting thorough research, you’ll be well on your way to finding a trustworthy financial adviser who will prioritize your financial well-being.