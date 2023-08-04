Mutual of America Capital Management Reduces Stake in Viasat

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC has decreased its position in Viasat, Inc. by selling 49,114 shares during the first quarter. The firm now owns 135,284 shares of Viasat’s stock, valued at $4,578,000.

Other major investors have also made changes to their stakes in Viasat. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in the company by 29.2% in the second quarter, while Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake by 2.3% in the second quarter, and Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Furthermore, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake by 2.7% in the first quarter.

Currently, institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of Viasat’s stock.

Analysts have recently provided their outlook on Viasat’s stock. StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating, while Barclays raised its target price on Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and assigned the company an “equal weight” rating. Bank of America increased its price target from $79.00 to $81.00. However, TheStreet downgraded Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

Viasat is a global broadband and communications company. They offer satellite-based fixed broadband services, in-flight entertainment and aviation software services, mobile broadband services, and energy services. The company’s stock opened at $28.73, with a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $47.35. Viasat has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2.04. They reported earnings per share of $15.56 for the most recent quarter and a return on equity of 35.76%. Analysts expect the company to post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider activity at Viasat includes Craig Andrew Miller selling 735 shares at an average price of $45.00. In the last three months, total insider sales amount to 1,479 shares, valued at $64,376. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the stock.