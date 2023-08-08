Recalls Issued for Hyundai, Kia, and Lucid Vehicles

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has recently announced a series of recalls for Hyundai, Kia, and Lucid vehicle models due to the risk of fire. These recalls aim to address potential safety concerns and ensure the well-being of vehicle owners and passengers.

Kia is recalling 121,411 Kia Niro and Niro Plug-in Hybrid vehicles. The recall is necessary because of a fluid leak that can lead to an engine compartment fire. Kia dealerships will inspect and replace the hydraulic clutch actuator and install a new fuse at no cost to the owners.

Similarly, Hyundai is recalling 52,008 vehicles, including Palisade SUVs, Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona models. This recall is linked to the electronic controller for the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly, which can overheat and pose a fire hazard. Hyundai will send notification letters to affected owners and provide a free inspection and replacement at Hyundai dealerships.

Additionally, 39,765 Kia vehicles, including Seltos SUVs, Soul, and Sportage models, are being recalled due to a fire risk. Kia will send notification letters to owners and offer a free inspection and replacement at their dealerships.

Lucid Air vehicles manufactured between 2022 and 2023 are also subject to recall. The recall specifically pertains to 5,523 vehicles and is related to the windshield wiper arm nuts. Loosening of these nuts can result in wiper failure. Lucid will send notification letters to owners and provide a free inspection and replacement at their service centers.

Owners of the affected vehicles are advised to follow the instructions provided by the manufacturers. As a precautionary measure, it is recommended that these vehicles are parked outside and away from structures until the necessary repairs are completed.

To stay informed about any potential recalls based on their vehicle identification number (VIN), owners are encouraged to regularly check the NHTSA’s website or databases. By taking these recall notices seriously and promptly addressing them, vehicle owners and drivers can ensure their safety on the road.