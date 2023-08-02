Generative AI Apps Removed from Apple China App Store Ahead of New Regulations

Ahead of new regulations set to come into effect on August 15, multiple generative AI apps have been pulled from Apple’s China App Store. Chinese developers received notices from Apple stating that the apps were removed due to containing “content that is illegal in China.”

In July, China announced measures to regulate generative AI services, including API providers. These regulations require AI apps operating in China to acquire an administrative license. Apple’s decision to remove the apps aligns with this requirement.

China has taken a proactive role in regulating the growing generative AI space, particularly concerning apps that employ large language models such as ChatGPT. The lack of transparency surrounding these language models raises concerns for China’s cyberspace censors, whose responsibility includes preventing the dissemination of illegal or politically sensitive information.

The specific criteria for obtaining a generative AI license have not yet been disclosed. However, the introduction of these regulations is likely to discourage many developers, especially independent ones with limited resources, from entering the market. It is expected that larger internet companies with stronger compliance capabilities will dominate the generative AI sector.

The removal of over 100 AI apps from the China App Store underscores the significant impact of these new regulations. Apple has been approached for comment on the matter.

This situation is still developing, and further updates may follow.