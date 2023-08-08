Multiplayer: A Collaborative Tool for Remote Workers

Multiplayer, a New York-based startup, has recently secured $3 million in funding. The company aims to provide a collaborative and visual tool for managing complex and multi-layered system architectures for remote workers.

Traditionally, development teams have used outdated or inadequate solutions, such as physical whiteboards, to collaborate on backend software design. Multiplayer offers a purpose-built software solution that enables teams to visualize their system architecture comprehensively and in detail.

The founders of Multiplayer, CEO Steph Johnson and CTO Tom Johnson, identified a gap in the market for tools that enable developers to visualize and communicate architectural design decisions when working on distributed software. They created Multiplayer to address this need, allowing teams of any size working on distributed software to collaborate easily and share ideas before final implementation.

The funding round was led by Bowery Capital, with participation from Okapi Venture Capital, Mitch Wainer, and Edith Harbaugh. Steph Johnson, with previous experience at MongoDB and DigitalOcean, and Tom Johnson, with over 20 years of development experience at companies like Citrix, bring valuable expertise to the project.

Multiplayer’s key features include AI Assist, which generates components required for distributed software development, and the ability to visualize the system architecture comprehensively while examining specific features in detail. This collaborative tool assists teams with system architecture, application programming interface, and data schemas.

With this funding, Multiplayer aims to further develop and improve their tool, catering to the needs of remote workers handling complex system architectures. By providing a visual and collaborative solution, Multiplayer aims to streamline the development process and enhance communication among distributed development teams.