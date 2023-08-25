Mythic Decks of the Week: August 2023

In this article, we will be discussing the most interesting decks that climbed to Mythic on MTG Arena last week. As we approach the end of August, we also approach the end of the ranked season. Let’s dive in and take a look at these exciting decks!

Explorer Izzet Artifacts Combo by Michael Louis

The first deck on our list is the Explorer Izzet Artifacts Combo created by Michael Louis. This deck focuses on using a variety of artifacts to create a strong foundation and win the game through a powerful combo. It starts off as a fast Izzet deck, utilizing cheap artifacts like Ornithopter and Springleaf Drum to cast more expensive cards earlier. In the mid-game, enablers like Third Path Iconoclast, Sai, Master Thopterist, and Emry, Lurker of the Loch add value to the artifacts. The deck also includes Experimental Synthesizer and Reverse Engineer to facilitate finding combo pieces.

The main combo revolves around Karn, The Great Creator, who can find all the necessary combo pieces through its -2 ability. The combo includes Aetherflux Reservoir, Paradox Engine, Ancestral Statue, and mana-producing artifacts. This combination allows for the recasting of Ancestral Statue indefinitely, leading to infinite life gain with Aetherflux Reservoir and ultimately defeating the opponent.

Historic Yorion Gates by kplers_

Moving on, we have the Historic Yorion Gates deck created by kplers_. As the name suggests, this deck revolves around gates from the Ravnica block. The game plan remains consistent with other gate decks, focusing on ramp spells like Circuitous Route, A-Navigation Orb, and Primeval Titan to quickly get gates onto the battlefield. To slow down opponents, the deck includes spells like Gates Ablaze and Thragtusk.

While the deck does feature powerful top-end spells such as Atraxa, Grand Unifier and Zacama, Primal Calamity, the main win condition is Maze’s End. By controlling 10 different lands, this deck can instantly win the game.

Golgari Toxic by Giuseppe Taglialatela

For those on a budget, we have the Golgari Toxic alchemy deck by Giuseppe Taglialatela. This deck focuses on maximizing the number of poison counters given to opponents, as reaching 10 poison counters results in victory. The curve of the deck remains low, with cheap creatures like Venerated Rotpriest and Bilious Skulldweller that can start applying poison counters early in the game.

Despite the low cost, this deck can quickly finish off opponents and is a powerful choice for those looking to play on a tight budget.

Domain Ramp by OzymandiasMTG

The Domain Ramp deck by OzymandiasMTG, piloted by Crokeyz, is another alchemy deck that enhances the standard Domain Ramp strategy. This deck incorporates powerful spells not available in the standard version. It features standard ramp cards like Topiary Stomper and Invasion of Zendikar, along with the highly potent mana creature, Delighted Halfling. This creature ensures that Atraxa, Grand Unifier cannot be countered, providing a significant advantage.

While there are a few additional cards and sideboard options, the deck remains largely similar to the original standard variant.

Standard Orzhov Midrange by lorente fabrice

Lastly, we have the Standard Orzhov Midrange deck created by lorente fabrice. This deck stands out due to its interesting one-of card choices. It includes traditional white creatures like Spirited Companion and Ambitious Farmhand, along with removal options like The Wandering Emperor and Cut Down. Breach The Multiverse serves as a top-end card.

Some noteworthy card choices include Kaya, Intangible Slayer among the planeswalkers, and Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines and Sheoldred // The True Scriptures among the creatures. Notable instant and sorcery cards include Black Sun’s Twilight and Can’t Stay Away.

Overall, this Orzhov Midrange deck offers a refreshing twist on the standard variant and is a fun option for players looking for something different.

That concludes our discussion on the Mythic Decks of the Week for August 2023. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting deck strategies in the future.

Definitions:

– Mythic: The highest rank attainable in MTG Arena, indicating top-level play.

– Combo: A deck archetype that focuses on combining specific cards or interactions to create powerful and often game-winning effects.

– Alchemy: A digital-only MTG format introduced in November 2021, featuring a rotating card pool, different from the standard and historic formats.

– Ramp: A strategy that aims to accelerate mana development, allowing the player to cast higher-cost spells earlier in the game.

– Midrange: A deck archetype that aims to strike a balance between aggression and control, often utilizing a mix of threats and disruption tools.

