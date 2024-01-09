MSI Introduces the Claw: A New Gaming Handheld to Compete with Valve’s Steam Deck

MSI has unveiled its latest gaming handheld, the Claw, at CES 2024. With the Claw, MSI aims to challenge Valve’s popular Steam Deck. The handheld is powered by Intel’s new Meteor Lake Core Ultra processor and offers the option to choose from different models, ranging from $699 to $799.

One of the standout features of the Claw is its seven-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080p. The display, equipped with Intel’s XeSS upscaling technology in compatible titles, promises to deliver a smooth gaming experience. Additionally, MSI claims that the Claw’s battery life sets it apart, with a 53Wh battery that offers two hours of gameplay even with demanding AAA games.

In terms of design, the Claw features a button layout that is familiar to gamers, with tactile buttons, Hall effect triggers, and joysticks. MSI has also optimized the Claw for comfort during long gaming sessions, ensuring a better user experience.

Other notable features of the Claw include a cooling system with air vents that are 50 percent larger than its competitors, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a fingerprint sensor-equipped power button, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.

The Claw runs on Windows 11 and includes MSI’s own software, MSI Center M, which provides shortcuts to games and game libraries. It also supports Android games through its App Player.

With the gaming handheld market becoming increasingly crowded, MSI has taken on the challenge of offering a device that strikes the right balance between power, battery life, portability, and price. Time will tell if the Claw can successfully compete with Valve’s Steam Deck and other major gaming handhelds.

FAQ

Q: What is the Claw?

A: The Claw is a new Windows-based gaming handheld introduced by MSI to compete with Valve’s Steam Deck.

Q: What are the key features of the Claw?

A: The Claw features a seven-inch LCD display, Intel’s XeSS upscaling technology, a 53Wh battery, and optimized comfort for long gaming sessions.

Q: What are the prices and availability of the Claw?

A: The Claw will be available in the first half of the year with three models ranging from $699 to $799.