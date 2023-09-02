Leaked Price List of MSI Z790 Max Motherboards Reveals Premium Prices

A purported price list of upcoming MSI motherboards from their Z790 Max line has recently leaked. These motherboards are designed to compete with the best options available on the market and are expected to be ideal for pairing with the upcoming 14th Generation Raptor Lake Refresh processors, such as the Intel Core i7-14700K.

The leaked list, however, reveals that MSI isn’t shy about asking for premium prices. Leaker Chi11eddog has shared the MSRPs of the MSI Z790 Max series motherboards and it seems that these prices may not be surprising to many. The flagship model in the lineup, the MSI MEG Z790 Godlike Max, has a price tag of $1,299, which is only $100 more than the launch price of its predecessor, the MSI MEG Z790 Godlike.

The MSI MEG Z790 Ace Max follows closely behind with a price of $699, which is significantly higher than the non-Max model at launch, sporting a near 15% premium. The rest of the range also sees price increases, ranging between 5% and 15% compared to their non-Max counterparts.

Although these price hikes may seem steep, it’s important to note that the Z790 Max motherboards come with new features to justify their premium price tags. These boards are equipped with Wi-Fi 7 and 5G Ethernet capabilities, advanced power delivery, support for up to DDR5-7600 memory, magnetically attached M.2 Frozr heatsinks, and bundled USB4 PD100W expansion cards.

The official reveals of the Z790 Max products from MSI and other manufacturers are expected to be announced soon, with a projected launch in October alongside the release of the first Intel Raptor Lake Refresh processors. Rumors suggest that the Raptor Lake Refresh chips may also come with a price increase of up to 15%.

While PC enthusiasts and DIYers may find themselves reaching deeper into their pockets, it’s worth noting that the CPU performance benefits of the Raptor Lake Refresh processors may only see a modest improvement of around 5%. One exception to this may be the Intel Core i7-14700K, as it is rumored to undergo reconfiguration in terms of its P- and E-cores in its generational uplift.

Sources:

– Chi11eddog (leaker)

– No URLs provided.