MSI Reveals Exciting New Handheld Gaming Console to Compete with Industry Giants

MSI, one of the leading names in gaming hardware, has just announced their latest venture into the handheld gaming market. The highly anticipated device, named CLAW, is set to challenge the dominance of ASUS and Lenovo in this space.

While MSI’s foray into handheld gaming may come as a surprise to some, the leaked specifications have undoubtedly captured the attention of gamers worldwide. The CLAW will be powered by an Intel Meteor Lake processor, specifically the Core Ultra 7 155H SKU. This processor boasts an impressive 16 cores and 22 threads, doubling the performance of its Ryzen Z1 Extreme counterpart.

What sets the CLAW apart from other handhelds is its hybrid architecture of P-Cores and E-Cores, a departure from the traditional choices made by other manufacturers. This architecture has historically suffered from limited graphics performance. However, the introduction of Intel’s Core Ultra 100H series has addressed these concerns.

The announcement also confirms that the CLAW will come equipped with up to 32GB of memory, a massive upgrade compared to its competitors. This significant memory capacity will undoubtedly appeal to gamers seeking a powerful and immersive experience.

These leaked specifications have seeded excitement among the gaming community, and fans eagerly await the official unveiling of the CLAW at CES 2024. This unexpected entry into the handheld gaming market is likely to intensify competition and push manufacturers like ASUS and Lenovo to continuously improve their offerings.

FAQs

1. What is the name of MSI’s new handheld gaming console?

The new handheld gaming console from MSI is called CLAW.

2. What processor powers the CLAW?

The CLAW is powered by the Intel Meteor Lake processor, specifically the Core Ultra 7 155H SKU.

3. How much memory does the CLAW have?

The CLAW features up to 32GB of memory, which is twice as much as its competitors.

4. When will the CLAW be officially presented?

The CLAW will be officially presented at CES 2024.

5. How does the CLAW differ from other handheld gaming consoles?

The CLAW stands out with its hybrid architecture of P-Cores and E-Cores, offering improved graphics performance compared to other handhelds.