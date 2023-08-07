MS Dhoni Spotted Driving Kia EV6 in Ranchi

Former Indian cricket team captain, MS Dhoni, was recently seen driving around his hometown in Ranchi in his Kia EV6 electric car. Dhoni purchased this electric vehicle in 2022 and has been making headlines for his love of classic and vintage cars.

The Kia EV6 is the flagship all-electric crossover offered by the South Korean automaker in the Indian market. It comes equipped with a single 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and has an impressive ARAI-certified range of 708 km. The battery supports rapid charging, providing an additional 100 km of range in just 4.5 minutes using a 350 kW DC fast charger.

Kia offers two variants of the EV6, with prices starting at Rs 59.95 lakh. The base model features a front-wheel-drive configuration and a single front-mounted motor, delivering 229 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The premium all-wheel-drive version has dual motors on the front and rear axles, producing 325 bhp and 605 Nm of torque. This configuration allows the EV6 to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.

Dhoni’s collection of automobiles goes beyond the Kia EV6. He owns a range of vehicles, from vintage classics like the 1969 Ford Mustang to modern motorcycles like the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R. His love for automobiles is evident in the diverse range of vehicles he owns.

This is not the first time Dhoni has been seen with his EV6. He was previously spotted driving it alongside his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates Ruturaj Gaekwad and Kedar Jadhav, as captured in a YouTube video. Dhoni’s passion for cars and his choice of the Kia EV6 have caught the attention of many, showcasing his unique taste in automobiles.