The UK Government Urged to Protect Workers’ Data and Privacy

A group of MPs in the UK has raised concerns about employers monitoring their workers using computers and artificial intelligence without their consent. The culture, media, and sport committee of the House of Commons argues that remote monitoring can put employees’ data at risk and cause stress and anxiety. They emphasize that any monitoring should only occur after consultation and consent from the employees, including those who work from home.

Experts who provided evidence to the committee highlighted the lack of protections currently in place to prevent data abuse by major corporations. As a result, the report recommends that the government commission new research to understand the impact of automated systems and data collection in the workplace.

The committee also acknowledges the increasing use of AI in workplaces, which can lead to the micro-determination of time and movement tracking through connected devices. While this may enhance productivity, it can also cause workers to feel alienated and experience higher levels of stress and anxiety.

Furthermore, the report expresses concerns about the use of “smart” technology, such as home security systems, in cases of domestic violence. The committee calls for stronger actions against “tech abuse,” including the inappropriate use of children’s personal data.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, the chair of the committee, urges the government to collaborate with manufacturers to address technology-facilitated abuse. She emphasizes the need for appropriate privacy settings and terms and conditions in products used in schools and by young people.

In summary, the committee urges the UK government to protect workers’ data and privacy by ensuring that remote monitoring only occurs with the consent of employees, commissioning research on the impact of automation and data collection in the workplace, and addressing issues of tech abuse and inappropriate use of personal data.