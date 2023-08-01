Mouser Electronics Launches AI Resource Centre for Engineers

Mouser Electronics has unveiled an AI resource centre designed to assist engineers in enhancing their knowledge and skills in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The platform offers a comprehensive content hub featuring valuable resources for engineers and designers to gain a deeper understanding of AI and its applications.

The resource centre includes informative articles on various topics, such as deploying edge-based AI using Kria SoMs and use-cases for healthcare and cancer detection. This collection of content allows engineers to stay informed about the rapidly evolving world of AI technology and explore more reliable and efficient automation systems.

In addition to educational content, Mouser’s website also provides an extensive selection of products, technical information, and reference materials for engineers interested in designing AI applications. This includes edge-based computing and healthcare solutions.

Mouser’s AI resource page aims to keep engineers up-to-date with the latest developments in this fast-paced field. The company’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, Kevin Hess, highlights their commitment to providing engineers with a range of products and resources to help them stay informed and learn about emerging technologies.

The resource centre features a range of products suitable for AI applications, including the Advantech ICAM-520 Industrial AI Camera, the Xilinx Kria KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit, the Renesas Electronics RZ/V2L High Precision Entry-Level AI MPUs, and the Analog Devices MAX78002 Artificial Intelligence Microcontrollers.

To further facilitate AI development, Seeed Studio offers the reComputer Jetson J20xx Xavier NX Development Kits, which provide powerful AI integration features in a compact edge computer.

Engineers can access the AI resource centre and explore these products and resources to expand their understanding and skills in AI technology. The platform serves as a valuable tool for engineers looking to stay ahead in this rapidly advancing field.