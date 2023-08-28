Motorola to Launch New Satellite Phone Module for Two-Way Calls and Messaging

Motorola is set to introduce a new accessory for phones that will enable two-way satellite calling and text messaging. While satellite connectivity is not yet a standard in the smartphone ecosystem, it is gaining traction as handset makers strive to differentiate their products.

Although brands like Apple and Huawei already offer satellite connectivity on some devices, Motorola is quickly becoming a popular choice among those seeking this type of phone. In an effort to establish recognition in the satellite connectivity field, Motorola will be releasing a Tiantong satellite phone module by the end of the month.

This accessory, as the title suggests, will allow users to make two-way satellite phone calls and send text messages. It is worth noting that the phone module will connect to China’s Tiantong-1 satellite, the same satellite used by Huawei Mate 60 series. As a result, the satellite phone module will initially be launched in China. It remains uncertain if Lenovo and Motorola have plans to release the accessory in other countries in the near future.

While price and availability details have not been revealed yet, Motorola fans do have alternative options available. The recently released Motorola Defy 2, a rugged phone, already supports satellite connectivity. In addition to that, users of this phone can also share their location and check-ins, further enhancing their satellite phone experience.

In conclusion, Motorola’s new satellite phone module will offer users the ability to stay connected via satellite for two-way calls and messaging. The company’s decision to venture into satellite connectivity demonstrates the growing importance of this feature in the smartphone market. As the module is released in the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see how it performs and whether it will expand beyond the Chinese market.

Definitions:

– Satellite Connectivity: The ability of a device to connect to a communication satellite to enable calls and messaging in areas where traditional network coverage may be limited or unavailable.

