Motorola Unveils Moto G84 5G: The Best OLED Display Phone in the Mid-Range Segment

Motorola has taken an unconventional approach to the launch of its latest mid-range Android handset, the Moto G84 5G. Instead of waiting for the formal unveiling, the company has listed all the specifications of the device on its official website. The Moto G84 5G, which is expected to go on sale soon, boasts impressive features that make it a strong contender in the mid-range segment.

One standout feature of the Moto G84 5G is its OLED display. Motorola advertises it as the “best OLED display phone” in the budget-friendly category. While it may sound like an exaggeration, considering the device’s pricing segment, it is likely to offer a satisfying visual experience. The screen comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and an improved peak brightness of 1300 nits.

In terms of design, the Moto G84 5G features a premium look with a vegan leather finish and comes in two captivating colors: Viva Magenta and Marshmallow Blue. For those who prefer a more subtle look, there is also a Midnight Blue option with a traditional plastic construction.

Under the hood, the Moto G84 5G is equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 695 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The device also boasts a large 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging at 33W. Additionally, it has IP54 certification, making it resistant to water splashes and drops.

While the Moto G84 5G may not be a professional cameraphone, it still offers a decent camera setup. It sports a 50+8MP dual rear-facing camera system and a 16MP front-facing camera.

Unfortunately, there is no official news yet regarding a US release for the Moto G84 5G. However, it is expected to make its way to select European markets in the coming weeks.

