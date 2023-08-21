Moto G84 5G Leaked Renders Unveil Design Details

Motorola is said to be working on two new G-series devices, one being the Moto G54 and the other being the Moto G84 5G. Leaked renders of the Moto G84 5G have recently surfaced, giving us a glimpse of the upcoming device. The leaks suggest that the smartphone has already received certifications from TDRA and FCC, indicating that its launch might be just around the corner.

Based on the leaked renders, the Moto G84 5G has a slightly boxy form factor. The back panel features a protruding squarish camera module and the brand’s batwing-like logo. The power and volume rocker buttons are positioned on the right side, while the SIM tray is on the left side. It remains uncertain whether the power key will also function as a fingerprint scanner or if the device will offer an in-screen scanner.

At the front, the Moto G84 5G boasts a center-aligned punch-hole cutout display, surrounded by thin bezels. The smartphone is equipped with dual rear cameras, with a 50MP OIS sensor confirmed by the accompanying text. The bottom of the device houses a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker grille. The leaked renders showcase the Moto G84 5G in three color options – Red, Black, and Silver.

While the core specifications of the Moto G84 5G still remain unknown, the FCC certification listing has unveiled that the device will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

It is clear that Motorola is continuing to expand its G-series lineup with these new offerings. As more information becomes available, we can anticipate a formal launch announcement from the company to provide further details about the Moto G84 5G’s features and specifications.