Enea Bastianini Struggles to Find Confidence with GP23

Enea Bastianini had a challenging day during FP2 in Austria, as he failed to secure direct access to Q2. Adding to his disappointment, the Ducati rider also experienced a crash at the end of the session, further complicating his plans. The main issue for Bastianini is his struggle to feel comfortable with the GP23 bike, which he is still unfamiliar with due to a previous injury sustained in Portimao.

The day started out promising for Bastianini, but as he pushed himself, he encountered familiar difficulties with braking and cornering. Frustrated with his performance, he admitted, “I can’t ride the way I want” and lamented his crash, which occurred in turn 2 when he lost control of the front of the bike.

Despite these setbacks, Bastianini and his team are actively working on various areas to improve his performance. They have made changes to enhance his confidence during braking, but unfortunately, the crash still occurred. Despite the challenges, Bastianini is encouraged by his laps with used tires, which showed promise.

Maintaining a positive mindset, Bastianini refuses to dwell on his current struggles. He sees this as only his second race where he feels relatively at ease and is not overly concerned. However, he acknowledges that if these difficulties persist for several more races, it will become a significant issue. Consequently, his focus is on treating each race as a test to uncover the missing feelings and improve his performance.

Reflecting on his success last year with the Gresini-entered GP22, Bastianini remains confident in his abilities. However, he acknowledges the need to understand why multiple bike modifications fail to bring about any substantial changes. He is determined to find the right sensations and believes that once achieved, the results will follow.

As Bastianini continues to navigate these challenges, he remains determined to overcome them and return to his previous level of performance.