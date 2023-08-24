Moto G14 Introduces New Colour Variants in India

Motorola has announced two new colour options for its budget smartphone, the Moto G14, in India. The smartphone was initially launched in August this year with Steel Gray and Sky Blue colour variants. The new options, Butter Cream and Pale Lilac, will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting August 24.

The Moto G14 comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD display and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC with 4GB of RAM. It features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50 MP primary camera with Quad Pixel technology and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower charging.

Running on Android 13 with the company’s My UX optimizations, the Moto G14 offers 4G LTE connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It is a budget-friendly option for those looking for a reliable smartphone.

The price of the Moto G14 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is Rs.9999 in India. The new colour variants will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Motorola India’s website.

Motorola’s announcement of the two new colour options for the Moto G14 showcases the company’s commitment to offering stylish choices to its customers. The addition of Butter Cream and Pale Lilac provides users with more options to reflect their personal style while enjoying the features and specifications of the Moto G14.

Sources:

– X (formerly Twitter)

– Moto India website