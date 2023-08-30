The Moto G14: Affordable Mid-Tier Smartphone with Premium Features

Motorola has launched the Moto G14, the latest addition to its popular mid-tier Moto G series. Priced at $229, the Moto G14 offers consumers a range of premium features at an affordable price point. One of the standout features of the Moto G14 is its 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, which provides a visually immersive experience. The phone also boasts Dolby Atmos stereo speakers for enhanced audio quality.

Powered by an octa-core Unisoc Tiger SoC and equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card), the Moto G14 ensures smooth performance and ample storage space for users. Additionally, the phone is equipped with a large 5000mAh battery, providing enough power to last throughout the day.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Moto G14 features a 50MP main camera sensor on the rear, accompanied by a 2MP Macrovision sensor for close-up shots. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. The main camera sensor uses Quad Pixel technology, offering improved low-light sensitivity.

Motorola has incorporated water-repellent design into the Moto G14, making it resistant to spills and splashes. The phone is available in two color options: Steel Grey and a special edition Pale Lilac, which is made from vegan leather and offers a softer touch feel on the rear along with a fingerprint-resistant finish for a premium look.

Running on Android 13 with Motorola’s My UX software, the Moto G14 allows users to customize their home screen themes, fonts, colors, and icon shapes. The phone also offers gesture support, including the ability to turn on the torch with a chop gesture or launch the camera with a wrist twist.

According to Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola for Australia and New Zealand, the Moto G14 continues Motorola’s commitment to delivering affordable devices without compromising on quality features. He emphasized how the moto g family democratizes new technology, ensuring that everyone can find a mid-tier smartphone that exceeds their expectations.

The Moto G14 in Pale Lilac and Steel Gray will be available from various retailers, such as JB HiFi, Harvey Norman, Australia Post, and Amazon, as well as motorola.com.au. Vodafone customers will also have the option to purchase the Moto G14 soon.

Sources:

Motorola

Motorola.com.au