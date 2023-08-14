moto e13: Affordable Budget Smartphone with Expanded Memory Option

Motorola recently introduced the moto e13, the latest addition to its budget-friendly E series smartphones in India. Initially launched back in February this year, the device was available in 2GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB models, starting at Rs. 6,999. Now, the company has unveiled the 8GB + 128GB variant, making it the most affordable smartphone with this memory configuration.

The moto e13 boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, offering a screen-to-body ratio of 84%. The phone is powered by an Octa-Core Unisoc T606 processor, coupled with Mali-G57 MC2 650MHz GPU. It comes in three storage options: 2GB/4GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Storage can also be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Running on Android 13 (Go edition), the device features a dual SIM slot, a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, and a 5MP front camera. It includes a 3.5mm audio jack, a single bottom-ported speaker, and supports Dolby Atmos. The phone’s dimensions are 164.19 x 74.95 x 8.47mm, and it weighs 179.5g. It is also splash resistant with an IP52 rating.

Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C. The moto e13 is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The 8GB + 128GB model of the moto e13 comes in Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White color options. It is priced at Rs. 8,999 and will be available from August 16, 2023, on Flipkart, leading retail stores, and motorola.in. Additionally, it will be sold at Jio Mart Digital stores and My Jio stores across the country.

Motorola is also offering exclusive benefits in partnership with Jio, which include 40 cashback vouchers of Rs. 50 each, totaling Rs. 2,000 (applicable for the Rs. 419 plan), as well as a Rs. 500 Myntra gift voucher. These offers aim to provide added value to consumers interested in purchasing the moto e13.

Overall, the moto e13 offers an affordable price point and an expanded memory option, making it an attractive choice for budget-conscious smartphone buyers in India.