Data shows high ULEZ compliance in Uxbridge

Recent data reveals that more than 75% of cars registered in Uxbridge are compliant with the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), meaning they will not be subject to the £12.50 daily charge. This information contradicts claims made by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer that the ULEZ expansion contributed to their loss in the Uxbridge by-election.

Cap hpi, an automotive data expert, conducted an analysis of car parc data for the town. The research uncovered a significant decrease in the percentage of non-compliant vehicles in Uxbridge, dropping from 33% in 2020 to 23.3% in 2023.

The study also revealed a noteworthy increase in the number of electric cars and hybrid vehicles in Uxbridge. The number of pure electric cars rose from 2,600 to 9,800, while hybrid vehicles saw a rise from 10,700 to 21,600 over the same period.

Furthermore, the data indicated a decrease in the number of registered diesel vehicles in Uxbridge. The figures dropped from 92,600 in 2020 to 79,400 in 2023.

In addition to these findings, the research demonstrated an uptick in the registration of newer vehicles in Uxbridge. This year, the town saw 18,700 vehicles aged two to four years old.

It is important to note that the ULEZ expansion in Uxbridge is scheduled for later this month.