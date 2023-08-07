Californians Unprepared for Power Outages Despite Survey Findings

A recent survey conducted by Haven Energy revealed that over 70% of Californians do not have backup power sources for their homes, despite the expectation of multiple blackouts this summer. The online survey, conducted among 1,000 California adults, highlighted a lack of preparedness among respondents in the face of potential power outages.

California is prone to blackouts, which can last for extended periods of time, especially in high fire risk areas where power is preemptively shut off during windstorms. Even in cities, the strain on the power grid from higher temperatures raises the possibility of brownouts and blackouts if electricity usage is not effectively managed.

Over the past five years, California has experienced 99 blackouts, making it second only to Texas in terms of frequency. The average duration of these blackouts was approximately 10 hours, with the longest lasting two and a half days. Utility executives have warned that surging demand for electricity during heatwaves could have caused even more outages, but customers were encouraged to reduce their energy usage to prevent rolling blackouts.

To mitigate the impact of future outages, there are several options available to Californians. Portable power stations provide an affordable solution for keeping essential appliances and devices running during an outage. These devices can be charged quickly and offer different storage capacities based on price.

For those looking to power their entire homes during a blackout, diesel generators are an option, though they come with higher costs and environmental impacts. Wall-mounted batteries are another alternative, but they can be even more expensive than diesel generators. Proper installation is crucial to avoid safety hazards, and the expertise of a licensed contractor may be required.

Despite the costs involved, Californians can take advantage of available rebates and tax credits for home backup power systems, which can help to reduce the overall expense. It is essential for Californians to carefully consider their options and plan for potential power outages, given the rising frequency of blackouts in the state.