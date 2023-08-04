Public Opinion on NASA and the Future of Space Industry

A recent report by the Pew Research Center sheds light on public attitudes towards NASA and expectations for the future of the space industry in the United States. The study surveyed over 10,000 U.S. adults and found that while most Americans (69%) believe in the importance of the United States maintaining its leadership in space, only a small fraction of this group prioritizes NASA’s efforts to send humans to the Moon.

The ongoing Artemis Program, which aims to land humans on the Moon by late 2024, has garnered international cooperation with partners like Europe, Japan, and Canada. However, with China and Russia also pursuing similar goals, a competitive element is observed in these plans.

Historically, public opinion regarding the U.S. space program’s priorities has differed from NASA’s agenda. While 65% of Americans in the survey viewed NASA’s involvement in space exploration as essential, only 12% believed that sending astronauts to the Moon should be the agency’s top priority. This difference in priorities is not new, as even during the Apollo program in the 1960s, Americans ranked addressing earthly problems such as pollution and poverty above lunar landings.

Despite varying public opinions, human spaceflight continues to receive the majority of U.S. civilian space funding. However, the poll also revealed public support for allocating resources towards monitoring asteroids that may pose a threat to Earth. Currently, NASA’s planetary defense office receives less than 1% of the agency’s budget.

The report also highlights the emergence of “new space” companies in the 2000s, which set their own priorities and view government as just one of their customers. These companies bring innovations to the market and are generally received positively by many Americans. However, a significant portion of the public remains unsure about their contributions and capabilities.

Furthermore, the poll explored public opinions on future space activities. A majority (55%) of Americans expect space tourism to become routine within the next 50 years. However, there are also concerns about the militarization of space, with 44% of Americans believing that the U.S. will engage in warfare in space within the same timeframe.

In conclusion, the Pew Research Center’s report emphasizes the continued importance of the United States as a world leader in space, while also recognizing the differences in public priorities. It underscores public support for increased attention to planetary defense and reflects optimism about the future of space activity.