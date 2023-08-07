Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Mobile RPG Launches in Australia

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, a mobile RPG spinoff set in the Mortal Kombat universe, is now available to players in Australia on Android and iOS devices. Previously region locked, the game has been updated to allow Australian players to access its visually-stunning and action-packed gameplay.

The latest update, version 0.3.0/0.3.1, introduces new Story chapters focused on the character Kitana. Players can now delve into Story Chapter 3, immersing themselves deeper into the Mortal Kombat universe. Accompanying the new story content is the introduction of a challenging single-player mode called Chasm Mode, offering battles and rewards.

In addition to the new gameplay content, the update also adds three powerful Shokan fighters to the game: Shokan Royal Guard, Shokan Lancer, and Shokan Blademistress. Each fighter possesses unique abilities and attributes, making them formidable opponents in battles.

Quality-of-life improvements have also been implemented in the latest update. The introduction of the Objective GO feature allows players to instantly travel to unfinished quests or achievements. The game’s loading screen has been revamped to feature the iconic Dragon logo, adding an aesthetic touch. Additionally, fighter abilities now appear on the right-hand side of the screen for easier accessibility during gameplay.

With these updates and additions, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught delivers an enhanced gaming experience for fans of the popular fighting game franchise. The visually-stunning graphics and over-the-top world of Mortal Kombat are faithfully recreated in this mobile RPG spinoff, providing players with hours of gameplay and entertainment.