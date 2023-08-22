Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals Four More Characters at Gamescom Opening Night Live

At Gamescom Opening Night Live, NetherRealm Studios thrilled fans by announcing the addition of four new characters to the roster of Mortal Kombat 1. Sindel and General Shao have been introduced as new playable fighters, while Motaro and Shujinko will appear as kameo characters.

The latest trailer for the highly-anticipated fighting game gives fans a glimpse of the bone-crushing action that awaits them. Sindel and General Shao are the newest additions to the reboot of the Mortal Kombat franchise, joining a diverse lineup of familiar faces.

Among the previously confirmed characters are Reptile, Geras, Sektor, Frost, Scorpion, Li Mei, Liu Kang, Mileena, Quan Chi, Smoke, and Sub-Zero. Additionally, it has been revealed that popular characters Homelander, Peacemaker, and Omni-Man will join the roster as the first wave of DLC characters.

The pre-order beta for Mortal Kombat 1 recently concluded, giving fans a taste of the intense battles and signature finishing moves that await them. One highlight of the beta was the return of fan-favorite Johnny Cage, known for his impressive combos and stylish sunglasses finishers.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on Xbox, PS5, Switch, and PC, offering a wide range of platforms for fans to experience the brutal world of Mortal Kombat. To learn more about the game, you can read our hands-on impressions from Summer Game Fest.

NetherRealm Studios continues to build excitement for Mortal Kombat 1 with each character reveal, promising an epic fighting experience for fans of the franchise. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements as the release date of September 14 approaches.

Sources:

Name: IGN

Website: www.ign.com

Writer: Logan Plant

Twitter: @LoganJPlant