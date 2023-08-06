Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Release Build Reveals Exciting Changes

The pre-release build of Mortal Kombat 1 showcased at Evo 2023 has brought some exciting changes since the Online Stress Test build. Alongside familiar characters like Liu Kang, Kitana, Sub-Zero, and Kenshi, the roster now includes Li Mei and Johnny Cage as playable fighters. Additionally, Frost makes an appearance as a special Kameo character.

While it was previously announced that each fighter would have two Fatalities at the game’s launch, the Evo build only showcases one for each character. However, footage shared on Twitter gives fans a glimpse of Johnny Cage’s Fatality in Mortal Kombat 1. It appears to have taken inspiration from Cassie Cage’s Fatality in previous games.

Johnny Cage’s Fatality begins with him placing his arm around the opponent’s shoulder and taking out a cell phone. The unique twist comes when he smashes the opponent’s face against a plaque bearing his name before taking a selfie with the aftermath.

Frost, another Kameo character, also possesses a Fatality in Mortal Kombat 1. Her Fatality involves freezing the opponent’s torso and then shattering it, leaving behind only a clean skeleton as all blood and flesh are eradicated.

With these new additions, Mortal Kombat fans can expect an exhilarating and gruesome experience. More details and surprises await as the game’s release approaches.