The Mortal Kombat 1 Beta Introduces New and Returning Characters

The Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order beta has launched for Xbox and PS5 players, showcasing a variety of new characters along with familiar faces. Among the new characters, Johnny Cage has emerged as the fan favorite, impressing players with his energetic personality, powerful combos, and unique finishers, including surprise sunglasses attacks.

Fans on the Mortal Kombat subreddit have expressed their excitement for Johnny Cage’s inclusion in the beta. One player mentioned that they tried all the characters but found Johnny Cage to be unexpectedly enjoyable to play. Another thread highlighted Johnny’s entertaining quips, mesmerizing fatality moves, and the use of his phone during battles.

Johnny Cage has been a beloved character since the original Mortal Kombat game, where he was based on the action star Jean-Claude Van Damme. Throughout the series, Johnny has experienced multiple deaths and revivals, even starring in a movie titled “The Death of Johnny Cage.” In Mortal Kombat 1, after being recruited by the newly-minted Fire God, Cage possesses a sacred sword as part of the rebooted universe storyline.

In addition to Johnny Cage, the beta features a lineup of characters that includes Kenshi, Kitana, Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, Li Mei, and Kameo versions of Sony, Blade, Kano, and Jax. The Mortal Kombat community has been thoroughly enjoying experimenting with Johnny Cage since the beta’s release. Noted fighting game player Sonicfox even discovered a 24-hit combo for Cage shortly after the beta went live.

NetherRealm Studios has been steadily unveiling new characters for Mortal Kombat 1 since its initial announcement, with a total of 24 characters available at launch and six additional characters planned for DLC, including Peacemaker and Homelander.

The Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order beta will run from August 18 to August 21, exclusively available to those who pre-ordered the game. The highly anticipated title is set to release on September 14 for Xbox, PS5, Switch, and PC.