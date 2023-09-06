Mortal Kombat 1 PC Port Faces Backlash Due to Anti-Piracy Measures

The highly anticipated release of Mortal Kombat 1 on multiple platforms, including PC, in 2023 has sparked excitement among fans. However, this excitement may be dampened by concerns over the PC port of the game.

NetherRealm, the developer of Mortal Kombat 1, has decided to implement Denuvo DRM, an Anti-Tamper software, in an effort to combat piracy. While this measure is intended to make pirating the game more difficult, it has raised some issues for PC players.

One major complaint from players is that Denuvo DRM can negatively impact gameplay. Frame rates may drop, and players may be required to maintain a constant internet connection while playing. These drawbacks have left some players frustrated and unhappy with the PC version of Mortal Kombat 1.

Canceling pre-orders has become a common response among disillusioned players who were looking forward to the game’s release. The decision to use Denuvo DRM has also revived discussions surrounding the ongoing problem of piracy in the gaming industry.

It’s important to note that PC ports have had a rocky year in 2023, with games like Star Wars Jedi Survivor and Starfield receiving criticism for their performance on the platform. As a result, PC players are anxiously waiting to see how Mortal Kombat 1 will fare on their preferred platform.

Overall, while the upcoming release of Mortal Kombat 1 is highly anticipated, the implementation of Denuvo DRM in the PC version has sparked backlash and disappointment among players. The long-standing issue of piracy continues to challenge developers, but it remains to be seen how effective these anti-piracy measures will be.

