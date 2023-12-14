Mortal Kombat 1 to Implement Cross-Play and Wi-Fi Filter Support

In exciting news for Mortal Kombat 1 fans, developer NetherRealm Studios has announced that cross-play support for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S players will be arriving in February 2024. This highly requested feature will finally allow players on different platforms to play together, enhancing the multiplayer experience for the popular fighting game.

Additionally, NetherRealm Studios will be introducing Wi-Fi filter support in the near future. This feature will give players the option to decline matches based on the opponent’s internet connection, ensuring smoother gameplay experiences for those who prioritize stable connections.

The studio has also promised the release of patch notes for Mortal Kombat 1’s latest update very soon. Community Manager Tyler Lansdown mentioned that the team has been working diligently to bring positive changes to the game, including quality-of-life improvements and character tweaks. It’s great to see NetherRealm Studios striving to enhance the overall experience for players.

During a recent livestream, NetherRealm Studios focused on Quan Chi, a highly anticipated DLC character and a fan favorite. The livestream provided a closer look at Quan Chi’s moves, visuals, and Fatalities, building up excitement for his arrival in Mortal Kombat 1. Early Access buyers can expect to play as Quan Chi on December 14, while he will become available for all other players on December 21.

Although no specific release date was revealed for cross-play and other new features, fans can rest assured that NetherRealm Studios will follow through on their promises. The addition of cross-play and Wi-Fi filter support will bring Mortal Kombat 1 players closer together, creating a more inclusive and enjoyable gaming community.