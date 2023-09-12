CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

A Leaked Image of Ermac in Mortal Kombat 1 Sparks Discussion About Character Design

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
A Leaked Image of Ermac in Mortal Kombat 1 Sparks Discussion About Character Design

A leaked image of Ermac in the upcoming game Mortal Kombat 1 has caused a stir among fans, with some questioning the character design choices. While many eagerly await the release of the final trailer, fans have noticed a trend of characters in the game featuring open-toed shoes or bare feet. Baraka, Katana, Li Mei, and Nitara have all been seen with their toes exposed.

The leaked image of Ermac showcases the telekinetic fighter in his full form, revealing more of his appearance than previously shown. While fans generally approved of his outfit, some expressed concern about his wrinkled, mummy-like skin. There is hope that alternate outfits or gear will be available to cover him up.

One recurring question among fans is why so many characters in Mortal Kombat 1 have their toes exposed. Some commenters on social media have jokingly suggested that someone at NetherRealm may have a foot fetish. Others wonder if there is a deeper meaning behind the apparent foot fetish, such as commentary on Liu Kang’s fascination with martial arts.

It is worth noting that Street Fighter 6 also faced criticism for its portrayal of feet, leading some to speculate that it may be a broader trend within fighting games. As fans anxiously await the release of Mortal Kombat 1, it remains to be seen whether there will be any changes to the character designs or if the foot fetish speculation will be addressed.

Sources:
– Brianna Reeves. “Mortal Kombat 1: Leaked Image Shows Ermac’s Full Form.” Dexerto. (2023-09-11).

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

The Role of DNA Methylation in Skin Aging and the Cosmetics Industry’s Response

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Itel S23+: A New Smartphone With Curved Display and Powerful Specifications

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

New Malware ‘MetaStealer’ Targets Intel-based macOS Business Users

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

The Role of DNA Methylation in Skin Aging and the Cosmetics Industry’s Response

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Itel S23+: A New Smartphone With Curved Display and Powerful Specifications

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Why Indian iPhone 15 Buyers Are Missing Out on mmWave 5G

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Issues and Glitches with UK’s Digital Immigration Status System

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments