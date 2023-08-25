Homelander and Omni-Man will have different combat styles in Mortal Kombat 1, says Ed Boon

The announcement that Homelander and Omni-Man would be joining Mortal Kombat 1’s first DLC Kombat Pack has generated a lot of excitement among fans. However, given that both characters share similarities with Superman, concerns have been raised about their combat styles potentially being identical.

Addressing these concerns in an interview with IGN, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon reassured fans that Homelander and Omni-Man would not be clones of one another. Boon stated that they would divide up the abilities typically associated with Superman-type characters, making sure they have distinct gameplay styles.

“We’re definitely aware of the assumption that some people were making on, ‘Oh, they’re just going to be the same characters,'” Boon said. “But we’re going to divvy up those abilities, so it’s not like it’s just a clone of the same character. They’re definitely going to play differently. The main attacks are going to really differentiate them.”

Homelander and Omni-Man are part of a star-studded lineup of DLC characters, which includes Quan Chi, Takeda, Ermac, and Peacemaker. While gameplay footage of these characters has not been revealed yet, Netherrealm Studios has been focusing on other aspects of the game, such as the story.

As fans eagerly await the debut of Homelander, Omni-Man, and the rest of the DLC characters in action, they can check out IGN’s final preview of Mortal Kombat 1. The game is set to release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Source: IGN (no URL provided)