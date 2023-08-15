Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta: August 2023

NetherRealm Studios has announced the dates for the closed beta test of Mortal Kombat 1. This follows an online stress test event that took place in June. The closed beta will be held from August 18th to August 21st, 2023. It will be exclusively available for those who have pre-ordered the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

During the closed beta, players will have the opportunity to experience the game with six playable fighters. There will also be four Kameo characters who can provide assist attacks during battles. Additionally, two stages will be available for gameplay.

One of the exciting features of the closed beta is the inclusion of a single-player Klassic Tower. This mode will pit players against a series of computer-controlled opponents, providing an immersive experience for solo players.

To join the closed beta, participants must have pre-ordered the game. Those who pre-ordered the digital version will automatically receive access to the beta through their consoles. For those who pre-ordered through a physical retailer, beta codes will be distributed by the retailer and can be redeemed through a Warner Bros. Games account.

The playable characters in the closed beta include Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, Kenshi, Kitana, Johnny Cage, and Li Mei. The Kameo fighters featured are Kano, Sonya, Jax, and Frost.

The closed beta will serve as a preview for the highly anticipated release of Mortal Kombat 1. The game is scheduled for release on September 19th, 2023, and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

