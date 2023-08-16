Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta Dates Announced

NetherRealm Studios has revealed the dates for the closed beta test for Mortal Kombat 1. This announcement follows an earlier stress test event held in June. The closed beta will take place from August 18 to August 21, 2023, and will be available exclusively for players who have pre-ordered the game on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

During the closed beta, players will have the opportunity to try out six playable fighters. Additionally, there will be four Kameo characters who can provide assist attacks during battles, and two stages available for gameplay. A single-player Klassic Tower mode, where players can face off against computer-controlled opponents, will also be included.

The closed beta will begin on August 18, 2023, and end on August 21, 2023. The specific start and end times for different regions are as follows:

– US: August 18, 2023, 8:00 am PDT / 10:00 am CDT / 11:00 am EDT

– UK and Europe: August 18, 2023, 4:00 pm BST / 5:00 pm CEST

– Australia and New Zealand: August 19, 2023, 1:00 am AEST / 3:00 am NZST

To join the closed beta, players must have pre-ordered the game. Digital pre-orders will automatically grant access to the beta through the console. Physical pre-orders from participating retailers will receive beta codes that need to be redeemed through a Warner Bros. Games account. Pre-orders for Mortal Kombat 1 on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X platforms are eligible for closed beta access.

Players on Xbox Series X/S consoles will have the advantage of being able to preload the beta starting from August 15, 2023. PS5 players, however, will need to wait until the beta starts on August 18.

The closed beta will feature popular characters such as Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, Kenshi, Kitana, Johnny Cage, and Li Mei. The Kameo fighters available for assist attacks are Kano, Sonya, Jax, and Frost. Two stages will be accessible: The Teahouse and Johnny Cage’s Mansion.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release on September 19, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms.