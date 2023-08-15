Xbox Series X|S players get early access to Mortal Kombat 1 beta

In preparation for the upcoming beta of Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios has announced that Xbox Series X|S players will be able to download the beta three days earlier than PlayStation 5 users. The beta can be downloaded by Xbox Series X|S players on August 15th at 11 a.m. EDT, while PlayStation 5 users will have to wait until August 18th at 11 a.m. EDT.

It’s important to note that although Xbox Series X|S players can download the beta early, they won’t be able to play it until August 18th. This information is confirmed on the Mortal Kombat FAQ page. Players should ensure they have enough memory available to install the beta before its release.

To participate in Mortal Kombat 1, players will need to preorder the game. More information on how to participate in the beta can be found in the Mortal Kombat 1 preorder guide. The game is set to be released on September 14th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

