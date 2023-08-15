CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Xbox Series X|S players get early access to Mortal Kombat 1 beta

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 15, 2023
Xbox Series X|S players get early access to Mortal Kombat 1 beta

In preparation for the upcoming beta of Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios has announced that Xbox Series X|S players will be able to download the beta three days earlier than PlayStation 5 users. The beta can be downloaded by Xbox Series X|S players on August 15th at 11 a.m. EDT, while PlayStation 5 users will have to wait until August 18th at 11 a.m. EDT.

It’s important to note that although Xbox Series X|S players can download the beta early, they won’t be able to play it until August 18th. This information is confirmed on the Mortal Kombat FAQ page. Players should ensure they have enough memory available to install the beta before its release.

To participate in Mortal Kombat 1, players will need to preorder the game. More information on how to participate in the beta can be found in the Mortal Kombat 1 preorder guide. The game is set to be released on September 14th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Please note that this article was independently written and GameSpot may receive a share of the revenue if you make a purchase through any links on our site.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

The Bronx’s Most Expensive Mansion Hits the Market for $7 Million

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Revolutionizing Global Business Strategies with Articulated Robots: Opportunities and Challenges

Aug 16, 2023
News

Wanyoo Esports Opens New Cybercafé in Singapore

Aug 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

The Bronx’s Most Expensive Mansion Hits the Market for $7 Million

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Revolutionizing Global Business Strategies with Articulated Robots: Opportunities and Challenges

Aug 16, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

LifeMiles Ends Manual Bookings and Email Support

Aug 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Exploding Stars Shed Light on Neutrino Self-Interactions

Aug 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments