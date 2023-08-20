The Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Order Beta: Playable Characters and Kameo Fatalities

The Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Order Beta has been released and is now available for players. This beta version allows players to try out several characters and experience their unique abilities and fatalities.

The playable characters in the beta include Liu Kang, Li Mei, Johnny Cage, Kitana, Kenshi, and Sub-Zero. Each character has their own set of moves and special abilities, providing a variety of gameplay options for players to explore.

In addition to the playable characters, there are also kameos in the beta. These kameos include Frost, Jax, Sonya Blade, and Kano. Although they are not playable characters, players can still encounter them in the game and witness their unique abilities.

Players who participate in the Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Order Beta can also check out all the X-Rays, Fatalities, and Brutalities from the playable characters. These finishing moves add an exciting and brutal element to the gameplay, allowing players to deliver devastating blows to their opponents.

Furthermore, the beta also features Kameo Fatalities. These are special finishing moves unique to the kameo characters, allowing players to witness their gruesome and graphic fatalities.

The Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Order Beta provides a sneak peek into the upcoming game and allows players to experience a taste of the intense and bloody combat that the Mortal Kombat series is known for.

*Please note that the information provided above is a fictional rewrite and may not reflect accurate details about any specific Mortal Kombat game or beta release.*