GP Elite Dominates at Home Circuit in Zandvoort

The GP Elite team showed their strength on their home turf at the Formula 1 circuit in Zandvoort, claiming the second and third podium spots in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup race. Loek Hartog and Larry ten Voorde battled it out for second place, with Hartog ultimately taking the lead by a mere three-tenths of a second. Porsche Junior Bastian Buus defended his championship lead with a fourth-place finish.

The race was dominated by Morris Schuring, who started from pole position and never relinquished his lead. This marks his second Supercup win of the season, and four weeks ago, he became the youngest-ever winner in the history of the Porsche Supercup. Team boss Alex Fach expressed his pride in his young drivers, who have already won three Supercup races this year.

Unfortunately, Harry King and Dorian Boccolacci, who were second and third in the standings, were caught up in collisions during the race. As a result, Larry ten Voorde moved up to second place overall, and Morris Schuring moved to third in the standings.

Alessandro Ghiretti finished in fifth place, extending his lead in the Rookie classification. Dutchman Huub van Eijndhoven and South African Keagan Masters also climbed the Rookie podium.

The next race, round seven of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, will take place tomorrow (August 27, 2023) in Zandvoort. It will be broadcast live on TV channels Eurosport and Sky Sport, as well as the streaming service f1tv.formula1.com.

Source: Porsche Motorsport

