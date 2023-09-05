Morkull Ragast’s Rage: A Promising 2D Action Platformer Coming to the Nintendo Switch

Publisher SelectaPlay and developer Disaster Games have announced that Morkull Ragast’s Rage, a 2D action platformer, will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2024. With its dark and gloomy aesthetic reminiscent of Hollow Knight, this game promises to offer a unique gameplay experience.

In Morkull Ragast’s Rage, players will take on the role of the God of Death and Darkness, who is aware that he is a character in a video game. This self-awareness leads to fourth-wall breaks and interactions with the player throughout the game. The protagonist, Morkull, has been crafted with great charisma and personality, creating a lighthearted atmosphere filled with humor, bad jokes, and pop culture references.

The game’s art and animation are hand-drawn and animated frame by frame, drawing inspiration from traditional animated films and other two-dimensional video games. This use of traditional animation gives the characters a natural and lifelike quality.

Morkull Ragast’s Rage boasts a combat system that allows players to utilize their own powerful abilities as the God of Death and Darkness. With a wide selection of combos and special moves, players will be able to navigate through the challenging world of Ragast, defeating enemies in their path.

While an exact release date has not been announced yet, Morkull Ragast’s Rage is expected to launch sometime in 2024. Fans of action platformers with a dark atmosphere and unique gameplay mechanics will surely be keeping an eye on this promising title.

Source: Nintendo Life