Graphene’s Permeability to Protons Could Revolutionize the Hydrogen Economy

Researchers from the University of Manchester and the University of Warwick have made a groundbreaking discovery about graphene’s permeability to protons. In a study published in the journal Nature, they found that graphene’s permeability to protons is intrinsically high, contrary to previous speculations. This unexpected result has the potential to revolutionize the hydrogen economy and promote green hydrogen production.

A decade ago, scientists at the University of Manchester discovered that graphene is permeable to protons. This discovery challenged established theory, which predicted that it would take billions of years for a proton to pass through graphene’s tightly packed crystalline structure. It was theorized that the protons might be passing through minute pinholes in the graphene, rather than the crystal lattice.

Using advanced techniques such as scanning electrochemical cell microscopy (SECCM), the researchers observed proton transport through graphene membranes at a nanoscale level. They found no defects in the graphene crystals, ruling out the presence of holes. Instead, they discovered that proton currents were accelerated around nanoscale wrinkles in the graphene.

This observation is significant because it suggests that the wrinkles stretch the graphene lattice, providing a larger space for protons to permeate through the crystal lattice. This discovery opens up possibilities for utilizing graphene as a low-cost catalyst for hydrogen-related technologies, which could replace current costly catalysts and membranes.

The potential implications of this discovery are immense. By replacing expensive catalysts and membranes with sustainable 2D crystals like graphene, carbon emissions can be reduced, contributing to the goal of achieving Net Zero. This discovery paves the way for the development of new hydrogen-based technologies that could accelerate the transition to a greener and more sustainable future.

Source:

– University of Manchester

– University of Warwick