The Latest Rumors Surrounding the Samsung Exynos 2400 Chipset for Galaxy S24

There have been recent rumors circulating about the upcoming Samsung Exynos 2400 chipset, and they originate from benchmark site AnTuTu. The main question revolves around whether Samsung intends to reintroduce the Exynos 2400 as the primary chipset for the Galaxy S24 in most regions, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy featuring in the U.S. and China editions.

Traditionally, Samsung equipped its flagship Galaxy S devices with different chipsets depending on the market. However, last year, the company opted for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy across all Galaxy S23 models. The current speculation suggests that Samsung may be considering a return to this dual-chipset approach to save costs.

Using the Exynos 2400 would allow Samsung to allocate more resources toward enhancing the specifications of the Galaxy S24 lineup. The Exynos 2400 boasts an impressive deca-core configuration (1+2+3+4), including a Cortex-X4 prime core running at 3.10GHz (rumored to be tweaked to 3.2GHz).

Moreover, the Exynos 2400 will feature the new Xclipse 940 GPU, based on AMD’s RDNA2 architecture. Manufactured using Samsung Foundry’s new 4nm process node, the Exynos 2400 is expected to be both powerful and efficient when compared to previous Exynos processors.

Notable specifications of the Exynos 2400 include integration with the Exynos 5300 5G modem, supporting a maximum downlink speed of 10Gbps—equivalent to the Snapdragon X75 modem. The chipset will also support LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, 8K 60FPS video recording, and up to a 320MP camera.

Perhaps the most exciting feature is the Exynos 2400’s support for two-way satellite communications, similar to the iPhone’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature. This will allow users to request help in emergency situations when lacking cellular service.

While many potential Galaxy S24 buyers may still prefer to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Exynos 2400 appears to offer sufficient power and capabilities to satisfy the majority of Galaxy S24 users.