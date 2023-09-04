New Dinosaur Tracks Discovered in Texas State Park During Drought

A recent drought in Texas has led to the discovery of new dinosaur tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park. As the water levels of the Paluxy River, which runs through the park, began to decrease, the tracks became visible. This new trail of prints adds to the 20 miles of tracks that have already been mapped by park officials. These tracks are estimated to be around 110 million years old and were left behind by two different species of dinosaurs.

The first tracks in the park were discovered in 1909 after a flood in the area. Initially, only theropod prints were found, but over time, additional tracks, including those of sauropods, were discovered. In 1972, the park was established as a dedicated space for preserving these ancient remnants.

Currently, Texas is experiencing severe drought conditions, with approximately 60% of the state affected. A third of Texas is classified as suffering from extreme drought. Droughts can have significant impacts on agriculture, grasslands, hydrology, and ecology.

The combination of the drought and extreme heat has caused the water levels of the Paluxy River to decrease and the riverbed to dry up. This has made it easier to uncover the dinosaur tracks. However, the visibility of the tracks can vary due to weather and wet conditions, sometimes resulting in trail closures. During the summer, the river often dries up, turning into isolated pools rather than a flowing river.

In addition to this exciting discovery, Texas will be adding six new state parks as a result of a tax proposition passed last year. This will bring the total number of state parks in Texas to 95, with existing state lands covering over 64,000 acres.

Overall, the recent drought in Texas has provided an opportunity for new dinosaur tracks to be uncovered in Dinosaur Valley State Park. This discovery highlights the importance of preserving our ancient history and the ever-changing conditions that can impact the visibility of such fossils.

