Moonstone Island: A Charming Open-World Deckbuilder Simulation

Moonstone Island, an open-world deckbuilder simulation game, is set to launch on PC via Steam on September 20, with a release on the Nintendo Switch to follow. Published by Raw Fury and developed by Studio Supersoft, the game will be available for $19.99 / £16.75 / €19.50, with a 15 percent-off launch discount for a limited time.

In Moonstone Island, players embark on a year-long adventure on an island in the sky. As part of their village’s Alchemy training tradition, they move to an isolated island to explore, tame spirits, craft items, and uncover secrets. Equipped with basic tools, alchemical recipes, and the power to befriend nature spirits, players must thrive in a land teeming with wild spirits and dark forces.

The game offers over 120 islands to explore, each with distinct biomes and challenges. Players can travel through these biomes using various means, including balloons, brooms, and gliders. They can also tame wild spirits to fight alongside them and unlock valuable upgrades by discovering and exploring dungeons.

Crafting plays a vital role in Moonstone Island, allowing players to customize their homes and access remote areas of the world. With dozens of items and vehicles to create, players can make their settlements on any of the procedurally generated islands in their world. Along the way, they will have the opportunity to meet the locals, become part of the community, and even find love.

As players settle in, they can transform overgrown islands into thriving farms. By growing crops, brewing potions, and keeping spirits on their farms, they can produce valuable resources and witness the land’s transformation.

Moonstone Island combines the addictive gameplay elements of deckbuilding, simulation, and open-world exploration. With its charming art style, immersive world, and enticing gameplay mechanics, it promises to deliver a memorable and enchanting gaming experience.

