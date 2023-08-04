Hong Kong-based start-up Moonbox Receives USD1 Million Investment from OKX Ventures

Hong Kong-based start-up Moonbox has secured a significant investment of USD1 million from OKX Ventures, the investment arm of global crypto exchange and Web3 company OKX. Moonbox, specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) technology and Web3, holds the licensing rights to the intellectual property (IP) of renowned Hong Kong actor Stephen Chow’s films.

Moonbox has ambitious plans to launch a series of AI-powered non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and applications inspired by the art and film industry by the end of 2023. The investment from OKX Ventures will be utilized to expedite product growth and further develop the company’s core technology, which focuses on generative AI for Web3 and NFT applications.

The integration of AI and Web3 presents exciting possibilities within the NFT ecosystem. Moonbox aims to offer fully immersive experiences that enhance the fun and value of NFTs through the utilization of AI technology.

OKX Ventures, known for its support of cutting-edge technology innovations within the blockchain industry, has already invested in over 300 projects globally. The collaboration between Moonbox and OKX Ventures aims to drive the integration of AI and Web3. Moonbox is determined to bring increased value to the movie industry and the Web3 ecosystem through its interactive protocol with AI.

OKX Ventures and Moonbox remain committed to fostering innovation within the blockchain industry as they collaboratively work towards their goals.