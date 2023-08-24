Race for Lunar Resources: A New Era of Lunar Exploration

In recent weeks, there has been a surge of interest in lunar exploration, as countries around the world compete to unlock the potential resources of the Moon. With India successfully landing its rover on the Moon’s South pole and Russia’s mission encountering failure, the question arises: has a race for lunar resources begun?

This new lunar race includes not only India and Russia but also countries like the United States, China, Japan, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the European Space Research Consortium. The possibility of finding water on the Moon has sparked the interest of these nations, leading them to undertake numerous lunar missions.

Among the 140 lunar missions so far, only four countries have successfully landed on the Moon’s surface: the US, Russia, China, and India. These missions have made use of either a lander, a spacecraft designed to land on a celestial body, or an impactor, which gets destroyed upon landing.

In addition to landing missions, there have been fly-by missions, in which spacecraft pass close to the Moon, and orbiting missions, where spacecraft circle around the Moon to collect data. Some missions have even involved humans, with a total of 28 landing missions, including six with astronauts on board.

Not all missions have ended in success, however. The European Space Agency deliberately crashed its Moon orbiter, SMART 1, after completing its mission in 2006. Japan, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates also experienced unsuccessful landings, with their spacecraft crashing on the Moon’s surface.

China, on the other hand, has achieved significant milestones in lunar exploration. Years before India, China successfully landed its own Moon mission and collected valuable data from its rover.

As the race continues, governments and space agencies are striving to lead the way in lunar exploration. The Moon holds the promise of vast resources, including water, which could be crucial for future space missions and even for sustaining life. The competition intensifies as countries strive to gain a foothold in this new era of lunar resource exploration.

