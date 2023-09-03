Monza Speed Trap: Comparing the Fastest Cars

The Autodromo Nazionale Monza is known for its high-speed tracks and is where all Formula 1 cars have the potential to reach or even exceed their top speed capabilities. Due to its predominantly straight sections, teams use specific aerodynamic setups to maximize their performance at this circuit.

During Friday’s practice sessions, teams showcased their low drag configurations, including modified rear wings and circuit-specific packages. Ferrari and Red Bull took different approaches to find the best balance between drag and speed. Red Bull made small adjustments to its already efficient RB19, while Ferrari designed a rear wing with a flatter mainplane and a front wing with a trimmed upper flap.

In qualifying, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz narrowly outperformed Max Verstappen by 0.013 seconds, thanks to the SF-23’s superior aero balance compared to the RB19. However, Sainz’s fast speeds may result in tire degradation during the race.

Mercedes struggled in the speed trap readings, showcasing the W14’s weakness in terms of drag. Despite this, George Russell had an exceptional performance, securing an impressive fourth place in qualifying. Nonetheless, it is predicted that Verstappen will have the advantage in the race and is expected to clinch his record tenth consecutive win in Formula 1.

The 2023 Italian Grand Prix at Monza promises excitement for fans, especially at the start of the race. Follow all the latest F1 news on Facebook and Twitter.

Sources:

– Definitions:

– Autodromo Nazionale Monza: An iconic race track in Italy known for its high-speed characteristics.

– Aero balance: The distribution of downforce and drag on a car to optimize its performance.

– Drag: Resistance to the forward motion of an object through a fluid medium, such as air.

– Tire degradation: The deterioration of tire performance over time, resulting in decreased grip and increased wear.

– Source article: XPB