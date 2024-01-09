Parker Solar Probe Prepares for Another Historic Encounter with the Sun

Summary:

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, the closest human-made object to the sun, is set to make another groundbreaking approach later this year. On December 24, 2024, the spacecraft will come within approximately 3.8 million miles of the sun’s surface, closer than ever before. Not only will it reach this remarkable proximity, but it will also be traveling at a faster speed than its previous record. The probe’s mission, while achieving astonishing feats, aims to uncover the mysteries of our star’s outer atmosphere and its unusually high temperatures compared to the underlying surface.

Parker Solar Probe’s Next Challenge:

As the Parker Solar Probe embarks on its 19th close flyby, it is set to break its own speed record. The immense gravitational pull of the sun will accelerate the spacecraft to around 435,000 mph, making it the fastest human-made object ever built. This new milestone further solidifies Parker’s legacy as it surpasses the top speeds of a Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jet and a rifle bullet by a vast margin.

Unraveling the Sun’s Enigma:

While the achievements of the Parker Solar Probe are awe-inspiring, its primary objective is to unravel the secrets of the sun. Scientists hope to understand why the sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona, is over 200 times hotter than its photosphere, the apparent surface of the sun. The corona has an estimated temperature exceeding 2 million degrees Fahrenheit, while the photosphere’s temperature hovers around 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This contradiction is perplexing, considering that the source of the sun’s heat primarily stems from nuclear fusion in its core. The sun’s photosphere is closer to the core than the corona, posing a mystery akin to finding that marshmallows burn faster when further away from a campfire.

Mission’s End Approaching:

Although the Parker Solar Probe’s exploration has pushed the boundaries of human-made technology, the mission is expected to conclude in 2025 after the probe’s 24th flyby of the sun. Until then, the spacecraft will continue its daring journey through the sun’s corona, collecting valuable data to potentially solve the puzzle of the sun’s extraordinary heat.

FAQs

Q: How close will the Parker Solar Probe get to the sun during its upcoming encounter?

A: During its next close flyby in December 2024, the Parker Solar Probe will come within approximately 3.8 million miles of the sun’s surface.

Q: What is the current speed record of the Parker Solar Probe?

A: The probe has reached speeds of around 395,000 mph on its previous close approaches, but during the upcoming encounter, it is expected to reach speeds of around 435,000 mph.

Q: What is the main goal of the Parker Solar Probe mission?

A: The primary objective of the mission is to understand why the sun’s corona, its outer atmosphere, is significantly hotter than its photosphere, the visible surface of the sun.

Q: When will the Parker Solar Probe mission conclude?

A: The mission is scheduled to finish in 2025 after the probe’s 24th flyby of the sun.

