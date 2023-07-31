Monolithic Power Systems Price Objective Raised by Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, a semiconductor company, recently had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $475.00 to $565.00. The company has been receiving opinions from various analysts. StockNews.com gave it a hold rating, while Needham & Company and TD Cowen both reduced their price targets to $500.00. On the other hand, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on the stock with a market perform rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft also lowered their price target on the stock. In total, there are two hold ratings and thirteen buy ratings given to the company by analysts.

The stock, listed as NASDAQ: MPWR, opened at $545.55 on Thursday. Over the past year, it has had a low of $301.69 and a high of $595.98. The company currently has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion and a PE ratio of 56.53. Its fifty-day simple moving average is $521.18, while the 200-day simple moving average is $483.86.

Monolithic Power Systems recently reported earnings of $2.27 per share for the last quarter, surpassing analysts’ estimates by $0.02. The company also announced revenue of $451.07 million, slightly exceeding expectations. Monolithic Power Systems has a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%.

Furthermore, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, which was paid on July 14th. The dividend payout ratio currently stands at 41.45%. Insiders at Monolithic Power Systems have been actively trading, with CFO Theodore Blegen selling 2,870 shares and VP Saria Tseng selling 3,462 shares. In total, corporate insiders now own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Various institutional investors, including Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich, West Oak Capital LLC, Achmea Investment Management B.V., Manchester Capital Management LLC, and Washington Trust Advisors Inc., have also expressed their views on Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems specializes in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for multiple industries.