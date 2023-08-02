Monolithic Power Systems Forecasts Lower Revenue, Reflecting Semiconductor Industry Weakness

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) has predicted lower-than-expected revenue for the current quarter, indicating weakness in certain areas of the semiconductor industry. This has resulted in a 4% decline in the company’s shares during after-market trading.

Despite the increased demand for artificial intelligence (AI) applications, the semiconductor market continues to face challenges in specific end markets due to the continuing disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monolithic Power Systems, based in Washington, specializes in circuit-level power solutions and serves various sectors, including cloud computing, telecom, automotive, and industrial applications.

For the quarter ending September 30, the company expects its revenue to range between $464 million and $484 million. This falls below the estimated $473.5 million, according to Refinitiv data.

In the previous quarter, Monolithic Power Systems reported a 4.3% decrease in revenue, amounting to $441.1 million, slightly higher than the average analyst estimate of $440.3 million. Earnings per share were $2.82, surpassing the estimated $2.80.

One notable highlight was the 1.8% increase in sales to storage and computing customers, which represent the company’s largest end market, amounting to $124.5 million. Additionally, sales in the automotive sector, the second-largest revenue line, saw a significant surge of 71% to $104.4 million.

Overall, Monolithic Power Systems’ lower revenue forecast emphasizes the ongoing challenges faced by the semiconductor industry, despite the positive growth driven by AI applications.