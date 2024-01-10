Ways to Relieve Eye Strain Without Blue Light Glasses

Summary: Contrary to their claims, research has found that blue light glasses do not actually help with reducing eye strain. Instead, there are alternative methods that can be effective in relieving eye strain, such as following the 20-20-20 rule and ensuring your eyeglass prescription is up-to-date.

If you’ve been considering purchasing blue light glasses to alleviate eye strain, you might want to reconsider. Recent research has shown that these glasses do not live up to their claims of reducing eye strain. Dr. Nicole Bajic, an ophthalmologist from Cleveland Clinic, explains that despite the appeal of the product, studies have not found any evidence to support its effectiveness.

Rather than relying on blue light glasses, there are other methods that can effectively relieve eye strain. Dr. Bajic recommends following the 20-20-20 rule, which involves taking a break every 20 minutes and focusing on an object at least 20 feet away for a duration of 20 seconds. This exercise helps alleviate strain on the eyes caused by prolonged screen time.

Additionally, it is crucial to keep your eyeglass prescription up-to-date. Dr. Bajic highlights the importance of correcting any issues with your natural prescription that could contribute to eye strain. For individuals aged 40 and above, it is recommended to have an eye exam annually. Younger individuals should consult their physicians for appropriate guidance.

In conclusion, while blue light glasses may seem appealing, research has shown that they do not effectively reduce eye strain. Instead, following the 20-20-20 rule and ensuring your eyeglass prescription is accurate are alternative ways to alleviate this discomfort.