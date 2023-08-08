Momentus Unveils M-1000 Satellite Bus for Commercial and Government Customers

In-space transportation company Momentus has recently introduced the M-1000, a satellite bus that targets commercial and government customers. Unlike its predecessor, the Vigoride tug, the M-1000 does not rely on a water-based propulsion system for orbit changes.

Momentus decided to develop the M-1000 in response to increased demand from government customers who prefer to own a satellite bus rather than borrowing or leasing one. The M-1000 shares various subsystems with the Vigoride, including avionics and power. However, it also offers notable enhancements, such as improved pointing capabilities and the option to incorporate third-party chemical and electric propulsion systems.

The M-1000 has a payload capacity ranging from 350 to 800 kilograms, depending on the launch configuration. It provides one kilowatt of orbit average power and has a peak power of three kilowatts for the payload. Furthermore, Momentus provides a modular approach that allows customization based on each customer’s requirements, making it easy to integrate enhancements into the system.

Although Momentus has not yet secured any contracts for the M-1000, they have proposed it for the Tranche 2 Transport Layer Alpha program of the Space Force’s Space Development Agency. The company anticipates interest from both government and commercial customers. Government customers value the bus’s modularity, while commercial customers are attracted to the projected rapid production schedule.

Momentus plans to manufacture the M-1000 at their existing facility, which has the capacity to produce up to 50 buses annually. If demand increases, the company is open to establishing a dedicated factory.

In addition to the M-1000, Momentus will continue offering its Vigoride tugs. The next tug, Vigoride-7, is set to launch in early 2024.