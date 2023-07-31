Momentus Successfully Deploys Customer Payloads from Vigoride-6 OSV

Momentus Inc. has successfully deployed all customer payloads from its Vigoride-6 Orbital Service Vehicle (OSV) that launched in April 2023 aboard the SpaceX Transporter-7 mission. The total number of customer satellites deployed by Momentus now stands at 15 over the past year.

Previous missions, such as Vigoride-3 and Vigoride-5, have also seen successful deployments. Vigoride-3, launched in May 2022, deployed satellites for FOSSA Space Systems and the SelfieSat satellite for Orbit NTNU. Meanwhile, Vigoride-5, launched in January 2023, included the deployment of the Qosmosys Zeus-1 payload and ongoing hosted payload services for Caltech’s Solar Power Project Demonstrator (SSPD) mission.

During the Vigoride-5 mission, Momentus also tested its Microwave Electrothermal Thruster (MET), which utilizes water as a propellant. The thruster was able to successfully demonstrate its intended functions.

For the Vigoride-6 mission, Momentus deployed various payloads, including the REVELA payload for ARCA Dynamics, the VIREO CubeSat for C3S LLC, the DISCO-1 CubeSat for Aarhus University, and the IRIS-C payload for an Asian customer. Two CubeSats were also deployed for the NASA LLITED mission, though they were placed in a different inclination than the intended target orbit due to a mapping error in a software command.

Momentus’ next flight is planned for November 2023 on the SpaceX Transporter-9 mission, during which it will deploy three satellites into Low-Earth Orbit for different customers. Additionally, the Vigoride-7 OSV is now scheduled for launch in February 2024 on SpaceX’s Transporter-10 mission, enabling Momentus to accommodate more payloads and fulfill the orbital delivery needs of its customers in 2023.

Overall, Momentus remains committed to expanding its deployment capabilities and providing valuable services to its customers in the space industry.